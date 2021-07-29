Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 79,970 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 141,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

TELA stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.96.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

