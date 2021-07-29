Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 39.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The company has a market cap of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

