Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Conformis worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFMS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,583,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conformis stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

