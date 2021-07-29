Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,193,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,965,074. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,692,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 903.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

