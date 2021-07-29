Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRPTF. UBS Group lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 target price on Getlink and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Getlink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Getlink stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72. Getlink has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

