Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.95. 661,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

