Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.