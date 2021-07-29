Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.900-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.40 billion-$25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.64 billion.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $72.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.86.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

