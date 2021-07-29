Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

