Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,919 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $202.85 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.62. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.