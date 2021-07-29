Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 457 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

