Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

