Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEL. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEL opened at $32.04 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

