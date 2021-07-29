Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $171,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

SMH stock opened at $256.99 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $162.73 and a twelve month high of $263.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.26.

