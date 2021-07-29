Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $227,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

