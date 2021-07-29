Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $313.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.05. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $186.23 and a 12 month high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

