Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 4,000 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cabot by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

