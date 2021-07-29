Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 286 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -226.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

