Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 286 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

IR stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.05 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

