Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 917 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,302,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,864,000 after buying an additional 175,181 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

