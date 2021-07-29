Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, an increase of 9,936.8% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTLL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Global Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies Ltd. operates as a technology portfolio company. It engages in acquiring technology assets to enhance its growth and development. The Company was founded on January 20, 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

