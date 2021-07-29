Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.91. 2,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.81. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $244.72.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

