GoChain Hits Market Cap of $22.56 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $22.56 million and $439,153.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoChain alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004529 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,141,385,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,510,651 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.