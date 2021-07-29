GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

GOCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.45.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

