Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of GROY opened at $4.95 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

