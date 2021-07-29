Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 72,133 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 32.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP opened at $28.78 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -179.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

