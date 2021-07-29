Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 50,508 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 150.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 624,400 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 680,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 157,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $63.62 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

