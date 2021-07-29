Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 333,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of BTRS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $2,692,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $15,537,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,739,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTRS. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

In other BTRS news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.