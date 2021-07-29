Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 23,936 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

