Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

WASH opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $834.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.21.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

