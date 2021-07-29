Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schrödinger worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.53 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.60.

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,507,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,903 shares of company stock valued at $71,408,709.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

