Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 331,155 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 813,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,155 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

