Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,792 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 200,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 158,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 123,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $850.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.