Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 54,389 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,736 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $636.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.89. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

