Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $719.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.