Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 953,227 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 865,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after buying an additional 211,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KC opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KC shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

