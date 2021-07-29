Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 47,832 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 182.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

