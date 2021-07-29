Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 16,624 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,586,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC opened at $87.77 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.