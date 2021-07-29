Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $332.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.78 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $232.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,909. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

