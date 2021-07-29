Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Update

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green PolkaDot Box stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,594. Green PolkaDot Box has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Green PolkaDot Box alerts:

Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green PolkaDot Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green PolkaDot Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.