Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Update

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green PolkaDot Box stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,594. Green PolkaDot Box has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.
