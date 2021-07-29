Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 million. On average, analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The stock has a market cap of $185.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.96. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58.

GBNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

