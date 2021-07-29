Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.49% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after buying an additional 148,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 714,373 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,868,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036,800 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,078,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Roitman acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $301.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

