GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. GreenSky updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 749,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,356. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.