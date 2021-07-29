Grid+ (GRID) Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Grid+ has a market cap of $7.95 million and $218,278.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

