Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $164.98 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $181.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.60.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

