Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,468 shares.The stock last traded at $175.58 and had previously closed at $180.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

