Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TV. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TV opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

