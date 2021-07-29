Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.49. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$38.49, with a volume of 879 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.