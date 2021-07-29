Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $535.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $489.88.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $524.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $19,466,713. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.