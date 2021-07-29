Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 177.40 ($2.32). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.30), with a volume of 662,378 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKP. Berenberg Bank cut Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £363.16 million and a PE ratio of -10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

